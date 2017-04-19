Irate mob burn 3 robbers to death in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Three unknown armed robbers were yesterday stoned and burnt to death by angry mob in Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident according to the sole administration of the area, Mr. Teryila Iorhemen happened at a filling station located at popular ‘Y’junction which is about 150 km to the All Progressives Congress, APC secretariat.

Mr. Iorhemen said the robbers had stormed the filling, asked everyone to lie face down and then shot into the air, adding that a second shot did not fire indicating that their bullets had finished.

“It was at this point that the irate mob apprehended and burnt them beyond recognition before the police could arrive the scene.

It has been observed that filling stations in the area have been under incessant attack by robbers which has made them to close as early as 8 pm.

Police Public Relations’ Officer ASP Moses Yamu who confirmed the incident, intimated that investigation into the matter has already commenced.