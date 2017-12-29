Islamic schools graduate 27 persons

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Islamic schools known as the Madarasatu Abi Ubaida Bini Jarah Anguwan Gade as well as Kontagora Estate Islamiyya school in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have graduated a total number of twenty-seven persons in the area as the leadership of the Madarasatu Abi Ubaida Bini Jarah passed out thirteen graduands while the Kontagora Estate Islamiyya school graduated fourteen persons.

Some of the graduands at the Kontagora Estate Islamiyya school included; Fatima Binta Aliyu Hamza, Fatima Zahra Aliyu Hamza, Abdulhakim A. Sadiq, Abdulhafiz Abdullahi, Maimuna Abdullahi, Munirat Muhammad and Maryam Abdullahi Kawu.

Others were; Zainab Adamu Wakili, Zainab Ilyas, Fatima Abdulkadir Bello, Aisha Hamisu, Zainab Lawal, Fatima Usman and Fatima Adamu.

In an interview during the Quaranic graduation, the proprietor in charge of the Madarasatu Abi Ubaida Bini Jarah, mallam Abdulmumin Yahaya, appealed to the government at all levels to come to the aid of the Quaranic schools by donating piece of land to the proprietors of such schools.

Yahaya said already a piece of land had been donated to the school by one of his students, while calling on the government to assist him financially to erect the structure there.

He advised the graduands to make use of the knowledge they had acquired to better the societies, urging them to remain committed to the moral upbringing of their children in accordance with the teaching of Holy Qur’an.

The graduation ceremony featured the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by the graduands as well as the presentation of gifts/certificate to them among other programmes of the events.