It’s time to rethink, re-engineer our border policies – Osinbajo

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that time has come for the country to rethink and re-engineer her border policies with a view to addressing the challenges associated with its porosity.

The Vice President in a speech delivered at the National Boundary Commission (NBC) retreat in Abuja yesterday charged the agency to be proactive pointing out that things could not be done in same old ways with expectation of different results.

Osinbajo who outlined the constitutional roles of the Commission stated “It is important that you work harmoniously, not only among yourselves as a Commission, but also with all external stakeholders.

As a Commission whose mandate includes ensuring harmonious border relations, charity has to begin at home.

“Permit me to mention that the role of the Commission given the numerous border challenges has to be more creative and innovative.

Every nation attends to the peculiarities of its border issues with solutions that are nuanced, smart, affordable and result-oriented. We simply cannot do things in the same way we did them for years and expect different results.

“It is time to rethink and re-engineer our border policies. This is the paramount responsibility of the commission and we trust that you will deliver.

“I must again commend the management of National Boundary Commission for organizing this retreat, and bringing together in one place all the relevant stakeholders. “The conversations you will have today and hopefully continue even after the retreat will redefine the narrative of border challenges in Nigeria.”