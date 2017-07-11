I’ve no personal issue with NASS- Fashola

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that he had no personal issue with members of the National Assembly as some of them were his friends.

Fashola gave this clarification in a brief chat with State House Correspondents during the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held in the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Asked how the crisis between him and the National Assembly could be resolved, the minister said “There is no problem between me as an individual and the National Assembly. And let me make that very clear, many of the senators and honourable members are my personal friends, and so you don’t fight your friends.

“But we have a disagreement. And the context of that disagreement, you will remember when President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, he had enormous support from the leadership of the National Assembly. So it means that we all agree there is a problem. There is also disagreement which I don’t think should make us disagreeable about the best way to implement that plan and I think that is all there is to it.

“It is perhaps possible that in the heat of the moment while trying to canvass different positions we are misconstrued as fighting but I am not fighting anybody. We have a disagreement it shouldn’t make us disagreeable.

So my responsibility is to continue to engage. Also even if I wasn’t a minister, I am a citizen also so the parliamentarians are also representing me. So, these are the issues and if I have been misunderstood my intention was not to quarrel with anybody but to see a better Nigerian which I believe they also want to see.”

Responding to the fear raised that the feud may lead to delay in the presentation of budget virement as well as the 2018 appropriation bill to the lawmakers, Fashola said “Again I say the words that we use portends potentially redirects our attention from what the real issue is. I don’t think a feud is the right word to use. A disagreement yes, a very healthy disagreement. Don’t forget we are not disagreeing on who should head what, who should take what share of the National cake but we are disagreeing on how to develop Nigeria.

And for me that is a very healthy development of our democracy. I’m sure with the leadership of the National Assembly- Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the principal officers and the Acting President, we will resolve this in the ultimate interest of the Nigerian people.”