JAMB begins change of courses, institutions for 2017/2018 admissions

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has commenced the change of courses and institutions for 2017/2018 admission procedures.

JAMB’s Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin made this known in an interview in Bwari, FCT, on Wednesday.

Benjamin said that the process of change of courses and institutions could be done with the payment of N100 in JAMB Computer Based Tests centres, and N250 at other approved centres.

He, therefore, advised candidates who wished to change their choice of course or institution to visit accredited JAMB registration centres.

According to him, the change is imperative for candidates who made mistakes while choosing courses they want to study or the institution or university they want to apply to.

“Change of courses and institutions starts today, you can change at will but you are only entitled to change twice.

“You are allowed to change courses and institutions not more than two times if you change the first time and experience an issue, you are allowed to change the second time.

“You can change to anywhere and we are urging candidates not to patronise unapproved centres because the board will not be held liable in events whereby a person’s change is not reflected.

“You can go to our website on www.jamb.org.ng and check the list of centres that have been approved in various states to avoid irregularities.

“We have had a situation where candidates will go to Cyber Cafés and do whatever they like and then say the change did not reflect, the board will not entertain such complaints.”

He, however, urged candidates that participated in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to cease the opportunity to change to the courses or institutions that they desired.(NAN)