Jibrin’s suspension unconstitutional, court rules

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, ruled as unconstitutional, the 180-legislative-day suspension handed down to Abdulmumin Jibrin by the House of Representatives.

The former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, filed a fundamental human rights suit before the court challenging the sanction imposed on him the NASS.

Delivering judgment in the suit, the court declared the suspension of the legislator as unconstitutional and ordered the lower legislative chamber to pay him all the salary due to him for the period he was unjustly suspended.

The trial judge in his ruling agreed with the submissions and reliefs of counsel to Jibrin, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

He held that the action of the house of representatives against the Lawmaker was a unlawful one, adding that Jibrin campaign was lawful and suspending him because of it was an attempt to gag him.

“There is no better conclusion that the plaintiff was carrying out the mandate imposed on members by Chapter 7 (7.5) of the Code of Conduct for Honourable Members adopted on November 4, 2004.

“The suspension was an interruption of his earning which will be automatically restored especially when it has been decided that the action was a nullity by virtue of granting prayers 1 and 3 of the originating summons.

“When an action is declared nullity it is deemed that it never happened,” he ruled.

It will be recalled that Jibrin, who had since resumed his legislative duties, went ahead in prosecuting his fundamental human rights enforcement suit challenging his suspension.

The Lawmaker was suspended by the house of representatives for clamouring for the removal of the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers of the House over allegation that they padded the 2016 budget with about N40billion.