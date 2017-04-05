Jigawa: 37 suspects arrested over razing of NSCDC office

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than 37 suspects were arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) over the razing down of NSCDC Office in Maigatari town in Jigawa state.

The spokesperson of NSCDC in Jigawa state, DSC Adamu Shehu confirmed the arrest yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that, the incident had happened on last Thursday after the command detained two person for allege having relationship with house wife in the area.

According to him, “few hours after the detention, someone come to the office suspected to be a military officer and threatening our officers that they must released the suspect”.

“Before you know it, he bring out a sharp knife and start stabbing our officers which as a result three of our officers get wounded” he said.

He maintained that, the suspected military officer went back and hired large number of hoodlums and setup fire in the office which resulted to burnt down of the office completely including the properties worth to millions of naira.

DSC Shehu maintained that, on Monday night the NSCDC team stormed the area and succeeded in arresting 37 suspected hoodlums in connection to the matter.

The spokesperson of NSCDC added that, the suspected military officer who is working under Gombe state command is now on run but NSCDC already reported the matter to Gombe state military command for further investigation.

He said, the suspects will be charge to court after the investigation for prosecution