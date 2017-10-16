Jigawa Assembly denies plot to impeach Gov Badaru

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state House of Assembly has denied media reports that the House was planning to impeach Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru.

The reports said the plot was to have been hatched at sitting of the House last week.

The chairman House Committee on Information and member representing Bulangu constituency, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi has however, debunked the rumour in a chat with our reporter in Dutse, the state capital.

Abdullahi who described the reports as baseless and unfunded said, the relationship between Jigawa House of Assembly and the governor was very cordial.

“Since the inception of this administration the synergy and working relationship between the executive and lagislative arms in the state have been very cordial,” he said.

According to him, what happened was the lawmakers held a meeting with governor for more explanation on some issues, which is normal as part of our work, he said.

He added that, the present Jigawa House was the most peaceful and brilliant in discharging their duties ever recorded in the history of Jigawa state.

He called on the people of the state to disregard such reports as they are intended to create confusion and portray the Jigawa governmemt in bad-light.