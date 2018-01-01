Jigawa auto crash: Police arrest driver over death of 15 passengers

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

A 22 year- old Isyaku Umar of Majia village area of Taura local government Jigawa state was arrested by the police over death of fifteen people in auto-crash.

The Jigawa state police command, confirmed the deaths in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Gagararwa local government area of the state.

The incident happened when an Opel salon car with registration number AA 664 DRA that collided with a truck vehicle with registration number XA 779 NSR.

The Jigawa state Police Public Relations Officer SP Abdu Jinjiri told our reporter that, the Opel vehicle was overloaded with 15 passengers instead of its initial capacity of only 7 which had lost its control and collided with the truck along Gagarawa town.

The PPRO said the accident car sandwiched and killed the entire passengers which also made it difficult to remove most of them alive.

He said the 15 corpses were deposited at the Gumel General Hospital of Jigawa state.

Nine passengers were said to have instantly died in the human ‘sardine’ vehicle before they could be removed while six others were also reported to have died on reaching the hospital.