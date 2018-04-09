Jigawa pension board disburses N705.8m to 425 beneficiaries

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

The Jigawa state and local government contributory pension scheme board has disbursed over N705.871 to 425 beneficiaries across the state.

This was disclosed by the Director Administration and Finance of the Board Musa Muhammed ‘Yalleman while briefing news men yesterday in Dutse the state capital.

He explained that, out of the total amount, the sum of N338. 777,355 was paid to 204 state beneficiaries and the sum of N102.809,469 to 94 local government pensioners while the sum of N264.284 million distributed to 127 beneficiaries from the local education authorities across the state.

The director maintained that, the board paid over N252.7 million as retirement benefit to 151 beneficiaries at state level and N84.453 million to 47 beneficiaries as death benefit and N1.503 million to five beneficiaries as death pension balance.

While at local government council level the sum of N71.929 million was paid to 64 people as their retirement benefit and N29.830 million to the families of 27 beneficiaries as death benefit, while the sum of N1.049 million was paid to three people as death pension balance.

He commended Governor Badaru for his efforts in paying all pensioners at the appropriate time in the state.