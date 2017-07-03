Jigawa run by juveniles – Ex Gov Lamido

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The former Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido said s there is no responsible government in place to take care of the basic needs of the citizens.

He equally described the Governor Badaru’s style of leadership as that of juveniles who lack experience to run a responsible government.

“Jigawa state government is run by juveniles who lack experiences of good leadership like Sokoto,Adamawa and Gombe state governors”.

The former governor dropped this hint while speaking to newsmen in his home town, Bamaina, after returning from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state office in Dutse where he instructed all the party loyalists not take part in the state wide council election conducted on July 1st, 2017 in the state.

He further lamented on how the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government from the national to the state is tarnishing the image of the judiciary by refusing to obey court’s orders.

“Federal government has refused to obey court order to release Dasuki also the state has refused to obey court order on local government election,” he said.

For lack of respect for the judiciary, Lamido described the situation in the country as an inferno that can consume everybody. “The tension in Nigeria as a whole is too much. In the state here the decision is always taken by Juveniles. By 2019 if the PDP goes into election with APC, am sorry for them”.

While speaking on the local government election, Lamido said, the Jigawa government legalize the illegality by conducting the council poll despite the court order restraining the Jigawa state Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) from conducting the council election without the inclusion of the Makarfi’s faction led by Salisu Mahmuda in the state.

He stressed that if free and fair election was to be held in the state between the PDP Makarfi faction and APC and the PDP was defeated is a different thing but now tactic was used to edged out of contest.

It would be recalled that the JISIEC after receiving over N60 Million from Makarfi faction meant for its members registration, JISIEC later announced that the only faction legally recognized by law is the Sheriff’s faction and its then used the amount paid by Makarfi faction to registered the Sheriff’s faction members for the concluded council election in the state.