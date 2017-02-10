JNI cautions Nigerians against false rumours

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Jama’atu Nasril Islam yesterday (JNI) cautioned Nigerians against spreading inaccurate information about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

The religious group equally called on Muslims to be cautioned not to join the bandwagon of rumor mongers, saying already some unpatriotic elements are wishing that the President is dead.

In a statement signed by JNI Secretary General Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu made available to newsmen in Kaduna said JNI is indeed perturbed over the series of rumors making rounds on the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

He therefore, noted that as with every mortal, illness is inevitable, likewise life and death.

“ JNI is very concerned about the pandemonium generated as a result of the rumored illness of the President and the dimension it is unfortunately taking. Does that mean, he can no longer get ill? Agreed that reports from the presidency stated that, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently undergoing cycle of tests as recommended by his doctors, hence the extension of his leave.

“We must as patriots, be cautioned on spreading inaccurate information. More so, Muslims should be cautioned not to join the bandwagon of rumor mongers. This is so because already some unpatriotic elements are wishing that the President is dead. Interestingly, those who wish him death will certainly not leave till eternity. Aren’t we supposed to wish each other good well being? Let alone, the President of the country?

“Therefore, following the unnecessary excitement in the President’s delayed return to Nigeria, we implore all and sundry, particularly the Muslims to persistently supplicate on daily basis for President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return, restoration of good health and the ability to continue with the task of piloting Nigeria to greater heights with his team.

“ We are all implored to fervently pray for the Nation, the Vice President, Governors and all those in the positions of authority, for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their respective duties.

“ We condemn in the strongest terms those calling for the resignation of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Whatever, the intent may be, we see such calls as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic.

“Moreover, why must that vacuum be created now, if not for sinister motives? We therefore call on all Jumu’ah Imams to include the matter in their respective Friday sermons tomorrow and beyond. Because in prayers we find consolation, “he said