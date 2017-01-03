JNI raises alarm over illegal roadblocks in S/ Kaduna

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, kaduna

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has raised an alarm that some youth in Southern Kaduna have now resorted to mounting illegal roadblocks allegedly aimed at maiming and killing passersby from other tribes or faith plying any of the routes where such illegal roadblocks are mounted.

This was contained In a press statement signed by the administrative Secretary of JNI Kaduna state branch on behalf of the Chairman, Alh. Ibrahim Kufena and issued to news men in the state.

“JNI have equally intimated the security agencies of this new trend of mounting of illegal roadblocks, lamenting that not much was done to curt the carnage that occurred recently in Southern Kaduna.” It said.

On the rumour that it was only the Christians in Southern Kaduna that were victims of the recent barbaric killings, The statement debunked it, saying, most of the victims were Muslim faithful.

“From the statistics of the victims, we discovered that most of them were Muslims, but that have never prompted JNI to instigate Muslims in Southern Kaduna to take laws into their hands or even other areas where Muslims are predominat,” the statement said.

The statement added that from the period of September to December, last year’s riot less than 60 persons were killed or burnt by the Southern Kaduna youths.

“Irrespective of the provocation by the miscreants that carried out the heinous act, we only reported the incident to the relevant security agencies, for their drastic action, decrying that, unfortunately not that much was done by them in containing the menace.”

“The attention of the branch has been drawn to the recent demonstration by some youths in Kafanchan town of Jama’a Local Government council on the 19th of December, 2016 on the pretext of registering their grievances to the unwarranted killings in Southern Kaduna which later on degenerated to mayhem.”

While commending Governor El-rufai in trying to maintain law and order in the affected areas, the chairman urged federal government to take drastic measures in order ti avert the re occurrence