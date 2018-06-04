JOHESU commends Saraki, Ganduje for resolving strike action

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Joint Health Sector Unions, (JOHESU), Kaduna state chapter has commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for his effort in seeing that the 43 days industrial action embarked by the union was resolved amicably with the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Union in the state, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman made the commendation during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the Senate President and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje played prominent roles in resolving the crisis.

He therefore called on other Nigerians to emulate their efforts in resolving the breakdown in the health sector.

Comrade Suleiman said the State chapter in line with the national office directive has ordered all its members to immediately resume work, saying the strike in the state was not ill motivated or have political feelings, rather it is a sincere effort to save the health sector from its enormous challenges especially the need to improve the health workers’ welfare in order to stem the tide of exodus of health professionals from the state to other States owning to non-implementation of 100 per cent Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for the state and local government health workers.

He assured that the leadership of JOHESU in the state shall with all sense of commitment continue with the struggle, by exploring all avenues and platforms of engaging the Kaduna State Government for the payment of 100 per cent of the CONHESS, prompt remittance of the union’s statutory deductions to the relevant establishments and addressing the issue of PPP Laboratory Services in both with all vigor.

“Kaduna State chapter of JOHESU joined the nationwide industrial action resumed on the April 17, 2018, owing to the failure of Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health to honour agreements willfully signed with the Unions on September 30, 2017, and due notice of cumulative sixty-six days.

“While joining the national strike, we equally presented to the Kaduna State Government five local pending issues for implementation.

“The National Secretariat of the Union put on record the highly spirited intervention of His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State.

“The intervention of His Excellency, the Senate President, Senator Abubakar Saraki, who through his concern with the developments in the country displayed high level of statesmanship to bring an end the industrial unrest.

“Equally, on record is the concern exhibited by the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) and other well-meaning Nigerians,” he said.