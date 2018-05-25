JOHESU locks up equipment at hospitals, says NMA

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has said that the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has locked up clinical service points and equipment at hospitals and frustrates healthcare delivery services to the teaming masses of Nigeria by its members.

The NMA in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its President, Dr. Francis A. Faduyile and Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, said the striking allied health workers have resorted to undue brigandage and desperate antics in an attempt to prevent its members from offering healthcare services to Nigerians.

“They now lock up clinical service points and equipment thereby making it difficult for our members to operate smoothly within the hospital environment, and other disruptive acts including thuggery.

“We call on the CMDs/MDs of Government owned health facilities to provide adequate security for Doctors and contract staff who are currently offering services within the hospitals.

NMA said it observed with dismay the maligning of the Ministers of Health and that of Labour and Productivity by JOHESU, calling them all sorts of uncomplimentary names, and the call by JOHESU for the removal of the Hon Min of Health.