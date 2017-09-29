JOHESU strike: FG, unions dialogue deadlocked

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

A meeting between the Federal Government and striking health unions aimed at ending the ongoing strike action by Joint Health Sector Unions has ended in deadlock.

The peace meetings were held between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, National Chairman Biobelemoye Josiah and JOHESU National Secretary Ekpebor Florence in a joint statement, Thursday, said the strike would continue since government and unions have not been able ro resolve the crisis.

“The leadership of JOHESU wishes to inform all members that negotiation is ongoing and the strike continues nationwide in all federal health institutions and further directives will be given after meeting with Federal Government on Saturday, 30th, September, 2017.

“In the light of the above, state councils are further directed to put on hold the commencement of their strike initially billed for Thursday, 28th of September, 2017 due to the ongoing talks,” JOHESU directed.

Recall that JOHESU which comprises hospital workers and medical doctors had last week Wednesday defiled appeals by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole not to embark on strike, and commenced a nationwide strike on Thursday.

JOHESU’s reason for embarking on strike, being the alleged failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

All the leaders of the health sector unions were said to be present at the meeting held in Abuja to review ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and the unions.

However, it was learnt the unions were defiant on appeal made by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige who led government’s negotiation team to stop the strike.