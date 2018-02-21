Join in fixing Nigeria’s problems, Buhari urges govs

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged state governors to join hands in fixing the problems militating against the country.

Buhari gave the charge Tuesday in a speech delivered at the maiden Adamawa state Anti-corruption summit in Yola while on a one- day state visit to state.

He said his administration has been on track in addressing the multiple challenges facing the country noting that the fight against corruption was yielding positive results.

President Buhari pledged that he would not relent until the country achieves responsible and accountable governance at all levels.

He stated that, the effect of the fight against corruption and insurgency to a significant landmark was achieved through collective contributions from all stakeholders.

“We as government are happy that what we envisaged about two and a half years ago on the teething problems facing the country has recorded enough progress, “ he said.

He reminded the executive and legislative tiers of government that team work, cordial relationship between them are the bedrock of the development, the country is yearning for.

Earlier in his address, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla said the summit themed: Performance Based Governance was a response to the clarion call by the president to tackle corruption in all sectors.

Governor Jibrilla expressed confidence in the crusade, maintaining that it was meant for economic revival.

He told the gathering that, the exercise was timely, purely to ensure transparency and accountability in governance adding that his administration has constructed 315 roads under two and half years of existence in the state.

Jibrilla also thanked the president for assenting to the North East Development Commission Bill and giving the slot of chairmanship of the commission to Adamawa state.

Delivering his welcome address, chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ahmed Joda said the rationale behind the summit was for unity and progress of the state.

Joda stated that corruption fight must be accomplished for the economic development of the state and country at large, urging participants to be attentive and contribute positively.

He commended the Buhari administration for its uprightness in the fight against insurgency and corruption and for putting the economy back on stream.

One of the participants interviewed, Alhaji Bello Zubairu commended the organisers of the summit, describing it as timely and educative.

Our correspondent reports that among the participants were; Governors of Kaduna and Bauchi States ,Mr. Nasiru El-Rufa’i and Barristar Muhammad Abubakar, ministers for state of Foreign Affairs, FCT, Works and Power.

Others include members of the Senate and House of Representatives, chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, among others.