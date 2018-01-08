Join strike lose your job, El-Rufai warns teachers

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has warned teachers not to join the indefinite strike being embarked upon today by the Kaduna state branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to protest planned mass sack of teachers.

The government warned that any teacher that failed to attend classes will be dismissed from work.

The government described the strike as an illegal action,, saying it will not achieve its aim of derailing the education reforms being implemented by the government.

In a statement signed by the government spokesman, Samuel Aruwan and made available to newsmen yesterday in Kaduna, said the government will not be blackmailed.

It would be recalled that the Governor Nasir El’rufai threatened to sack over 22,000 teachers who failed primary four pupils examinations in the state.

The statement reads; “ Kaduna State Government is not available to be blackmailed into knowingly retaining unqualified teachers. Neither would it mortgage the future of two million primary school pupils because failed teachers are shamelessly mobilizing sentiment.

“At the invitation of the Federal Ministry of Labour, the Kaduna State Government twice met in Abuja with the officials of the NLC and the NUT. The Governor Nasir El-Rufai personally led the Kaduna State delegation to the first meeting.

“During these interactions, KDSG made it clear that as an employer, it has every right to determine who its employees are or can be, and the minimum qualifications they must possess.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform the public that it has instructed its Education administrators to open registers in all its schools, starting from Monday, 8th January 2018.

“Any teacher that is absent from work will be treated with the consequences that pertain to absconding from duty under the Public Service Rules.

“There can be no doubt that KDSG will take firm and decisive disciplinary action against personnel who absent themselves from duty, including dismissal from service.

“KDSG recalls that the NUT placed primary school pupils, who are the victims of failing teachers, in danger by pushing them into the streets to demonstrate for the retention of bad teachers.

“That ruse failed. Some union leaders are also likely to be prosecuted for assault, unlawful procession and destruction of public property when they attacked the State House of Assembly.

“The children of the poor are the ones that attend public primary schools. We owe them a decent standard of education, and we shall provide it.