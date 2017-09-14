Joint health unions threaten total shut down of hospitals

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professional (JOHESU), has threatened to embark on an indefinite industrial action that would shut down operations in the Nigerian hospital due to the delay from Federal Government in meeting their demands.

The Nigerian government is still trying to settle with the resident doctors at public hospitals to return to work, yet another of health professionals as sprigged up.

The union demands arrears of specialist allowances and upgrade of its members due for promotion and a failure from the government to meet with its demands, there will be a nationwide strike in September 20.

JOHESU tagged the planned action ‘Operation Alligator Bite’, saying it would be more brutal than ‘Operation Python Dance’ the Nigerian army launched in the south-east.

“Despite intense negotiation with the federal government, residents’ doctors are yet to resume work as the meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday ended without producing a resolution.

In a letter titled, “Looming National Industrial Action: Request for Audience” and signed by JOHESU National Chairman, Joy Josiah, and the National Secretary, Ekpebor Florence, addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, seeks an audience with Messers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We write on behalf of the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, a body which makes up about 95% of health workers and health care providers, to seek for your intervention in the prolonged demands and agitations between JOHESU and the Federal Government since 2014 by granting us urgent audience on Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. or any other date not later than a week before September 30.

“We are compelled to seek for your intervention so as to avert indefinite industrial action in the health industry. We are aware of the sensitive and important nature of our service to human lives, hence our proactive measure in prevention rather than curative.

“JOHESU is aware of your recent laudable role in intervening and resolving of the issues of the medical doctors while they were on strike.

“While thanking you for your kind approval to meet with us on September 13, accept the assurances of our best wishes.”