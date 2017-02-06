Journalists boycott Zamfara govt activities

Share This





















From IbrahimSidi Muh’d, Gusau

The members of the Zamfara state Correspondence Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists {NUJ} have unanimously decided to stay away from all the state government activities until further notice following increased Government-Press sour relationship.

The Chapel’s Chairman, Maiharaji Altine, who chaired an emergency meeting held yesterday at the NUJ state secretariat said in a press release that, the meeting has deliberated on negligible attitude of the state government against working journalists in the state at the detriment of their professional role as partners towards the of socio-economic development of the society.

The press release which was signed by the chapel’s chairman and the secretary, has unanimously observed that Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, not only could eventually hard to spend a single week in the state since he was sworn-in as governor, but he mostly find it unnecessary to listen to the press whenever the need arises, unless only during a crisis moments.

According to the meeting, the members of the chapel have unanimously noted with dismay, the shunning habit of the governor himself and most of the government officials against journalists, the (correspondents), in their bid to deliver their constitutional duties.

The release, however, noted with regret, how security personnel were encouraged by the government officials to continuously harass members of the 4th realm while carrying out their legitimate duties as contained in the constitution for public consumption.

The members also decried the attitude of some government officials especially head of ministries who deliberately refuse to open up for the press to clarify issues.

Consequently, the Chapel unanimously agreed to blacklist and boycott all government activities until the government is ready to cooperate with journalists for the development of the state.