Journalists pass vote of no confidence on Kaduna NUJ exco

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Members of Kaduna Union of Journalists yesterday passed a vote o f no confidence on the leadership of the state executive of the union.

An Interim Committee chaired by Austene Anyebe of NTA called on members of the union to be law abiding.

.This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bello Hamza, Secretary of the Interim Committee and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement reads as follows, “The emergency congress summoned by the State Executive Council (SEC) members of Kaduna State Chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), having invoked Article 5 D Sub-Section 7 of the constitution, held today Wednesday 21 December, 2016 has unanimously ratified the vote of no confidence passed on Kaduna state Executive members of the council.”Consequently, the EXCO stands dissolved. The Interim committee chaired by Austine Anyebe wnew leadership of the council.”The committee thanked members for their support and peaceful conduct during the emergency congress.

“It therefore called on members across the chapels to give maximum support to the interim committee so as to restore harmony in the council,,” he said.

It would be recalled that the council has been in crisis for the past few months due to the purported removal of the council elected chairman ”