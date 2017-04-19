Journalists protest killing of colleague in Bayelsa

Share This





















Journalists at Radio Bayelsa on Tuesday marched round Yenagoa to protest the killing of their colleague, Famous Giobaro, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The protesters, led by the Director of News and Current Affairs of the station, Timiebi Ebiye, urged the police to fish out the killers of Mr. Giobaro.

Mr. Giobaro was a Desk Editor with the station.

He was killed on Sunday by gunmen at his Kpansia area residence in Yenagoa.

Many of the weeping protesters carried placards with inscriptions: “Why kill a Journalist,’’ “Police, Fish out Famous’ Killers,’’ “Government, ensure security in the state’’ and “We are mourning’’, among others.

At NTA Yenagoa, the Director of News and Current Affairs, Timi Ebiye, described the killing “as wicked.’’

Mr. Ebiye said there was insecurity in Yenagoa. He called on the police to investigate the killing.

The General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, John Idumange, who was part of the procession, said the management and staff were still in shock over the death of one of its dedicated editors.

Mr. Idumange assured that the management would improve on security in the station and urged the staff to come up with information that would help police unmask the killers of Giobaro.

The State Chairman of RATTAWU, David Emiebor, condoled with the Nigeria Union of Journalists over the death of Mr. Giobaro and also called on the police to find the killers.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswart said the command had commenced investigation into the killing.

Also, the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa Council, has condemned the killing.

The chapel made the condemnation in a statement issued by its chairman and secretary, Kola Oredipe and Chris Eze, on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The union urged the police command in the state to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book, describing the killing as “an act of wickedness”.

“The death of Famous Giobaro who was a jolly good fellow, is a great loss to the journalism profession.

“We call on the Bayelsa Government and the Police Command in Bayelsa to immediately cause an investigation into the gruesome murder to unravel those behind the killing.

“This must not go as one of the unresolved killings of journalists across the country. NAN

“The chapel sends its condolences to the immediate family of late Giobaro and the Management and staff of Radio Bayelsa Glory FM,” it said.

The union prayed God to grant the soul of the departed journalist eternal rest.(NAN)