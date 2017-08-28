Journalists tasked on promotion of accountability in N/East schools

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

Center for Information Technology and Development, CITAD, has charge journalists and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, to engage in reportage that will promote social accountability in the education sector in North East region.

The Senior Program Officer, CITAD, Mallam Kabiru Dakata made the charge at a two days training for journalists and CSOs drawn from 6 north east states of Adamawa, Taraba Bauchi Gombe, Borno and Yobe on education project reporting in North East held at Flourish Hotel Gombe weekend.

He said North East suffered enough of crisis as a result of insurgency and the education sector was hit most in terms of infrastructure, school enrollment, personal social accountability etc that informed the decision to paid must needed attention to the sector and also informed the decision to build the capacity of Journalists and CSOs in the region.

Dakata tasked journalists and the CSOs on the need to acquire more knowledge on the social accountability of the education sector in order to effectively disseminate and advocate on accountability issues in the region.

Kabiru Dakata said accountability issues in education should be taken seriously and the only way to achieve this is for journalists and the CSOs to have a good understanding of the sector.

Media Consultant, Maude Rabiu Gwadabe in his presentation called for effective collaboration between the media and CSOs, stating that, covering the sector should be more than just routine reporting, but also for the media to serve as a tool for advocacy.

According to him, journalists should improve on their reportage especially on the social accountability , monitor infrastructural development, procurement activities, budget tracking and release of funds in the sector,.

Maude charged journalists to go deeper in investigation especially in the issues involving the future of children, that is the education sector.

Also speaking, the coordinator Coalition of Northern Nigeria Budget Partner, Akibu Hamisu Gargo called for advocacy and implementation by the journalists and CSOs, also monitoring tracking of the implementation, adding that reporting back to communities, media outlets and the stakeholders will make a lot of impact in the education sector.