Journalists urged to avoid heating up the polity

From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged journalists to always cross check their facts before publishing so as not to heat up the polity.

Speaking when Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, Chairman, Nigeria Union Of Journalists Delta State Chapter led members of newly inaugurated Executive on a courtesy visit, yesterday in Asaba, Senator Okowa said that the press especially the new media should avoid negative reporting, lies and fact check their reports so as to avoid heating up the polity.

He enjoined them to be fair and just in their reporting to maintain the dignity of the journalism profession and be disciplined in their conduct and reporting.

“NUJ should guide their members to be fair and just, and reflect the discipline expected of them, it is better to cross check the facts you post especially on social media, people go on social media to post things they know are lies, and tell lies about other people. We need to cross check facts before posting. It is my hope that NUJ in Delta will guide its members in the course of duty to be fair to everyone and just in their reporting.”, he said, adding “now with the new media, all manner of reporting is out there in the public, it is very unfortunate that people can say things that do not exist or post things that they know is false. You must find ways of talking with your members and those of them that put the government in bad light by reporting negative issues.”

The governor charged the management of the state owned newspaper, The Pointer, to intensify efforts to increase their circulation so as to be self-reliant.

While commending the NUJ for conducting a free, fair and credible election, Dr. Okowa stated that “we need to work hard as a democratic nation to ensure that all election reflects the will of the people.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu said that they were in Government House to present the newly elected Executive members of the union to the Governor and pledge the support of the union to the development of the state.