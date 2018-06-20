Justice Kafarati sworn in as substantive Chief Judge of Federal High Court

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Justice Sylvester Walter Onnoghen yesterday, swore-in Justice Abdul Adamu Kafarati as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Kafarati, since April 2017, has been piloting the affairs of the Court, in acting capacity, sequel to his nomination by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

However, the court got a brand new Chief Judge, yesterday, following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari and his subsequent screening and confirmation by the National Assembly.

Delivering his speech, the CJN urged Justice Kafarati to adhere strictly to his oath of office and the nation’s constitution.

He also encouraged the newly inaugurated CJ to be bold and courageous in the discharged of his duty.

According to Onnoghen, as far as he does things according to the law, heaven will not fall since heaven didn’t fall in the olden days.

“Do not run away from challenges, remain courageous and bold, do the right thing at the right time and tell everyone what the law is. Judiciary will protect you when you adhere to the rule of law, the oath of your office and the constitution of the country,” he said.

Further in his speech, the CJN assured that the judiciary will always do its best as an unbiased arbiter between the two other arms of government and litigants in general.

Rating the inauguration as historic, Onnoghen noted that although the event was long overdue, it is also the glory of God that it finally happened.

He expressed hope that the Federal High Court would have stability, peace and move forward under the watch of the new chief judge in the area of administration and dispensation of justice.

“Time is always there to be our witness for whatever we are doing, for this reason, you must remain focused and be guided by the oath and the saying that, judiciary is the last hope of man.

Justice Kafarati, was appointed a judge of the Federal High Court in October 1991, succeeded Justice Ibrahim Aura, who bowed out of the judiciary in April last year having attained 70 years.