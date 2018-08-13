Justice Ministry donates legal publications to Bingham University

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Justice, through the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, as part of its corporate social responsibility to contribute to the development of any Law Faculty in Nigeria, has made donations of legal publications to the duly established Faculty of Law, Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa Sate.

A statement released yesterday by the media adviser to AGF, Othman Isah, Malami noted that the donation of publications is only a way to testify the continuing believe in the legal education which also happens as part of the social responsibility to contribute to the development of any Law Faculty in Nigeria

The AGF who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary and Director Legal Drafting, Mamman Hamza Tahir, said donating legal publications will enhance and promote continued legal Education’’.

Malami explained that the donation is intended to assist the faculty to develop legal education and also to enhance the quality of law degree.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Williams B. Qurix (OFR) represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Alexandre Adelaye expressed appreciation over the kind gesture pointing that his institution is the first to benefit from these donations.

“I started Faculty of Law and I am excited that today either by coincidence s or by arrangement, I am receiving this huge donations, I am aware that legal books are very expensive and I also know that the Council of Legal Education, Nigeria University Commission (NUC) made so much emphasis on law books, and if you don’t have a number of law books quality and quantity, you will not get accreditation.’’ It is a matter of concern on how to furnish our library and today we are deeply encouraged.

The VC explained that the donations are fare spent contributions to legal education for Bingham University pointing that the school has a number of legal luminaries partnering with them due to its location closely to the Federal Capital and this would help realize the ambition to be the best Law faculty in the country.

He appreciated the efforts of the Minister, Permanent Secretary and Deputy Director Library and Information Services of the Ministry.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director, Library and Information Services, Dr. Bayo Fanimehin commended the HAGF for the support he gave the Institution in their request to equip the law faculty.

He added that the donations include Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Justice Journals, Nigeria Law Report amongst others.