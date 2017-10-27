Kabba cultural festival, extravaganza begins Nov. 3

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Kabba Development Union (KDU) in Kogi state has disclosed that it will hold a cultural festival and extravaganza to showcase the cultural inheritance of the community, as a measure to bring the people together to entrench unity, love and socioeconomic development of the community.

Briefing journalists on the programme, the Vice Chairman of the Kabba Festival of Cultural Heritage, Okomoda Raphael, said the festival was aimed at driving into extinction hate, bigotry and primordial sentiments as such will only further divide the community, hence the need to banish the treats.

He said the festival, which will begin on November 3rd, will kick start with a multi faceted and colourful carnival train that brings together variety of display, adding that it will be led by the carnival queens and kings with the queen ridding on a royal cart in unique and attractive costumes similar the triumphant entry.

“It is also an all comer’s affairs with the right musical combinations that resonates with the mood of the day. Call it an extravaganza, or jamboree, or a procession, it is your choice. This will begin at the St. Augustine’s College playing ground and terminate at Kabba Mini Stadium, the venue of the event. Specially trained students and professional will be o ground to join members of the community in this carnival procession”, he said.

Speaking further, Okomoda said on the day of the actual event, being the 4th of November, it will be a configuration of different and attractive cultural display from within and outside the Kabba borders with the family parade taking the lead.

According to him, the family parade will be welcomed on stage with a unique traditional music mixed with rendition of each family panegyrics meant to invoke the Owe spirit of oneness and joy to pay traditional homage to the royal fathers for royal blessings.

He assured that to ensure a health hazard free event, the organizers have contacted public and private health experts to put their facilities at the disposal of the festival committee throughout the duration of the festival, adding that some help lines have been availed for exchange of information.

“We have taken adequate measure to confront the menace and excesses of street urchins, criminals in whatever form, and the challenges that may arise from traffic congestion to have a hitch free cultural festival. All security agencies are fully prepared and working assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property”, he added.