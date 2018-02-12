Kaduna: 11,000 youths, women, monarchs for peace building

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola kaduna

The Centre For Peace Advancement and Socio-Economic Development (CPAED) said it has mobilised about 11,000 youths, women traditional and religious leaders in its peace building efforts in Kaduna communities.

The coordinator of the group, Mrs Jane Obiora, disclosed this to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday

Mrs Obiora added that, out of the figure, 7,000 were youth, 2,500 were women and 1,500 traditional and religious leaders.

She said that the people were reached with messages on peace building, conflict resolution and early warning, early response mechanism, democracy and good governance, women and Youth empowerment and development.

Other areas are human rights, child protection, counseling, nutrition and psycho-social support to improve the livelihood of the people.

According to her, the aim was to entrenched community-based conflict and disaster-risk management to prevent violent-conflict and address socio-economic issues affecting women, youths and children.

“This is because women, youths, adolescent girls and children remained the most vulnerable and marginalised in the society.

“Our main objective was to promote sustainable peace, improve the livelihood of women, youth and children and entrench tolerance to build a responsible citizenship for peaceful coexistence.”

Obiora said that the people were reached in 27 communities in 10 local government areas of the state, namely Kaduna North, Kaduna South,

Igabi, Chikun, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Jema’a, Kaura, Kachia and Zangon kataf.

She identified the benefitting communities as Gonigora,Tudunwada, Rigasa, Malali, Badarawa, Buwaya, Televison / Sabo, Unguwan Romi, Kujama, Mararaban Rido, Makera, Kawo,Baranwa, Trikania and Nasarawa.

Others are, Kafanchan, Zonkwa, Kachia, Manchok, Samaru-Kataf, Gyellsu, Samaru, Tudunwada, Sabo Gari, Tudun wada-zaria and Zaria city.

“We mobilised and enlisted the support of traditional and religious leaders to maintain peace by engaging government officials to ensure quality service delivery to the people and opportunity to participate in decision making process.

“Trainings were also conducted on gender analysis, leadership, and human rights to promote the recognition of equal rights in societies,” She added.