Kaduna: APC Akida suspends El-Rufa’i for six months

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna and Ali Alkali, Abuja

The crises tussle in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter takes a new turn yesterday as the Danladi Wada led group suspended Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for six months because of his failure to reply to a query earlier issued to him by the party faction.

Recall that the Kaduna APC is currently divided into three factions. There is the ‘APC Akida’, chaired by Tom Mataimaki Mai-Yashi to which Senator Shehu Sani belongs, the ‘APC Restoration’ headed by Tijjani Ramalan and the APC Aspirant Forum, headed by Mr. Hunkuyi.

Governor El-rufa’i, however, responded to the query last week, same day it was issued in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

El-Rufai called the action and ‘rascally’ and pinned it on the Senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi.

“The government had been made aware of the boastful and pompous claims of Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, that he will change the leadership of Kaduna State in 2019 by installing himself as Governor. The desperate Senator is seeking a lifeline, in the vain belief that ratcheting up rascally actions will bring him attention and relief from the mooted national reconciliation efforts.

”Senator Hunkuyi has further illegally created a faction, headquartered in his house, as a bargaining chip. This Senator has failed to understand that you cannot create party executives at your whim. It is the party’s prerogative to consider appropriate responses to this breach of discipline. But as a government, we view these actions as the needless drama of political traders.

“Hunkuyi has on three previous elections failed to get himself elected as governor. Yet he flaunts false claims that it was him that got Malam Nasir El-Rufai elected in 2015.”

Same day, last week Thursday, the acting state publicity secretary of the party, Tanko Wusono, in a statement, said ”the APC in Kaduna State did not recognize the Suleiman Hunkuyi faction.”

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State chapter has been drawn to the purported opening of a factional office by the Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi led group of disgruntled elements within the party.”

Mr. Wusono said the party will not hesitate to punish those behind the formation of the faction(s).

The Acting Chairman of the APC Akida, Alhaji Danladi Wada disclosed yesterday after their Working Committee meeting in Kaduna that Governor Nasir El-Rufai was given 48 hours to reply to findings of the disciplinary committee which indicted him and his government of taking decisions and policy of Government to the limits of leaving the party leadership at all levels in despair and pain.

Alhaji Wada also stated that Malam El-Rufa’i has arrogated to himself the powers of guaranteeing some members of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly their 2019 tickets, to contest their seats, on the platform of the APC at various meetings, without recourse to the relevant provisions of the APC Constitution.

Wada said in fairness to El-Rufai, he was asked to appear before the State Working Committee to explain why disciplinary actions recommended in the

report should not be rectified against him by the SWC, as provided for under Article 21(B) (iii) of the APC Constitution; but he decided to ignore it.

Speaking earlier, the convener of the meeting Honourable Tom Maiyashi, said that the SWC noted the following:

“The tragic state of the APC in Kaduna State, manifested in farcical suspensions and other illegalities being perpetrated by government appointed, self-styled leaders.

“The deep disappointment of millions of rank and file members of the party over the increasing failure of the APC in the state and the Government to sustain faith and support of members and citizens, and deliver on promises of a government with integrity, competence, inclusiveness and respect for basic elements of democratic values.

“The slim chances of the current leadership of our state to restore responsible governance and prepare the party to win the forthcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for May, unless they are massively rigged.

“The deep yearning of members the party and citizens of the State for evidence that their government will improve on its competence and effectiveness, particularly in the areas of security, economic welfare and provision of jobs for particularly young people.

“The efforts to reconcile deep divisions within the party, most of which are products of impunity, indifference and total disregard for party rules and the responsibilities of leaders at all levels.”

Hon. Maiyashi, however, said that Kaduna State APC welcomes the initiative to settle major issues which are dividing and weakening the party. He advised that real reconciliation will only be achieved if justice and the willingness to take difficult decisions are upheld.

“We observe that in Kaduna State at least, the postures and actions of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his associates do not suggest a willingness to submit to genuine reconciliation.