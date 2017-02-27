Kaduna begins payment of pension arrears tomorrow – Pension Bureau

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Executive Secretary Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Dan Ndackson yesterdw said the bureau will commence payment of pension benefits of 2017 retirees tomorrow to retired civil servants in the state.

He disclosed that the payment would be to those workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme in the state.

Ndackson who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the activities of the bureau in the state, commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for passing the Kaduna State Pension Reform Law 2016.

According to him, the pension law confirmed the Contributory Pension Scheme in the state as scheduled on 1 January 2017.

Ndackson explained that the new pension arrangements will protect the earned pension rights of workers, and end the problems that unfunded pension schemes have created for pensioner and government alike.

“The state government has nothing to gain from the contributory pension scheme, but it has raised its own contribution as an employer to 13% while the worker pays 7% monthly. This is a pro-people decision taken to improve the welfare of pensioners. “Kaduna State has migrated all public sector workers to the contributory pension scheme. With this scheme, pensioners are spared the hardship, delayed payments and fraud that bedeviled the old scheme.

“The new system is so efficient that public servants that just retired in January and February 2017 can start earning their pension. In preparation for this transition, we selected actuaries to determine the accrued pension liabilities in respect of each employee of the government based on the contract of service existing before 1 January 2017. The actuarial valuation calculated the amount needed to pay the pension rights already built up and those that will become payable,” he said.

He added that the state civil servants have nothing to fear about the new pension scheme because the scheme was introduced to make them independent and free from the government.