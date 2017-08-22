Kaduna: Church wants arrest of Sunday School pupils by FRSC probed

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The United Church of Christ in Nigeria (HEKAN) has condemned in strong terms the arrest of 40 of its Sunday school pupils and two teachers by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps Kaduna state Command while on their way to attend the annual HEKAN National Sunday School Camp at the church headquarters in Kaduna

The 40 persons were arrested along Ali AKilu Road in Kaduna at about 4; 30pm last Wednesday evening.

In a press statement signed by the Vice President of the church, Reverend Emmanuel Nama, said the children left their homes with the consent of their parents and their resident pastors to attend the annual HEKAN National Sunday School camp.

He called on the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and seek for public apology from the FRSC Kaduna state command

He also called on the general public to disregard the news given by the FRSC Kaduna state Command which that they arrested a vehicle for overloading along Kaduna-Zaria Road, which was later discovered to be occupied by suspected child traffickers with 44 minors.

Nama described FRSC position as false and baseless, adding that the children are genuine members of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria, HEKAN DCC Gubuchi in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.