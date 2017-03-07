Kaduna correspondents’ chapel secretariat gutted by fire

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Secretariat of Kaduna State Correspondents’ Chapel has been gutted by fire in the early hours of today.

The fire according to eye-witness started around 1am and razed down most part of the secretariat.

As at the time of filing in this report the cause of the fire remains unknown. Property estimated to worth millions of naira as well as some vital documents yet to be quantified were also destroyed in the inferno.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Midat Joseph of Leadership Newspaper urged members to remain calm and go about their normal duties as the Kaduna State Police Command has been informed of the incident and investigation has already commenced into the matter.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with members on the sad incident. El-Rufai who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan promised to assist and ensure that the burnt Secretariat is given a necessary face lift as soon as possible.

Similarly, the Founder of Sickle Cell Patients Health Promotion Centre, (SCPHPC), Kaduna; Hajiya Badiya Magaji Inuwa while commiserating with members of the Chapel donated some undisclosed amount of money to rebuilding of the Secretariat.