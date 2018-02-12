Kaduna Electric extends planned outage by 2 months

Share This





















By Johnson John

The Management of Kaduna Electric has extended the planned outage earlier announced on the request of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The outage which was scheduled from February 6th to February 14th is now extended till April 14, 2018. The outage is expected to be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

A statement signed by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head, Corporate Communication Kaduna Electric yesterday, said the planned outage as initiated by TCN is to enable its crew decommission the existing conductors & insulators on the line and also reconducting with ACC and installation of composite insulators on 132KV, Town 1, line 1 & 2.

According to the statement, areas to be affected within Kaduna metropolis are; Kakuri, Barnawa, Nassarawa, Narayi High Cost, Narayi Vplanned illage, Chelco feeder, as well as Nortex, Sunglass, Sabon Tasha, Unguwan Pama, Kabala Costain, Kachia Road and all areas across River Kaduna bridge (Kaduna South).

Others are Government House, Kaduna State University, Police Headquarters, Constitution Road and Catholic Social center.

Kaduna Electric said it deeply regrets the inconvenience this may cause its customers.