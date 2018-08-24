Kaduna Electric loses N50m to vandals in six months

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Kaduna Electric has said it lost over N50 million worth of equipment and installations to activities of vandals across its franchise states between January and June 2018.

It said that, over 150 attacks were carried out within the period.

A statement signed by the Head Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said vandalism of its equipment and installations was a serious set-back to the company’s efforts at providing steady and qualitative power supply to its customers.

According to him, equipment ranging from upriser cables, Cables from transformer to Feeder Pillar, Aluminum conductors, gang isolators, transformer oil have been lost to the vandals. In Kaduna state, equipment worth over forty five million naira were lost in various acts of vandalism with Barnawa and Makera Area Offices being the worst hit with the vandals becoming more brazen in carrying out their dastardly acts.

While in Sokoto, items worth about seven million naira were lost to vandals within the same period. Also in Zamfara state the sum of two million five hundred and twenty seven thousand five hundred naira worth of equipment were lost. Kebbi recorded the least cases of vandalism with about four hundred and three thousand naira worth of equipment lost.

He called on security agencies to continue to lend support in the company’s fight against the miscreants and urged for the speedy prosecution of those that have been caught to serve as deterrence to others.

He also urged customers of the company to be vigilant and protect power equipment in their neighborhoods to avoid unnecessary interruptions in power supply due to activities of some selfish and misguided elements.

He also called on them to ensure prompt and timely settlement of their electricity bills, stating that “it is the only way to guarantee necessary investment in infrastructural development and improvement in service delivery.”