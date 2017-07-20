Kaduna govt sets up special court to try ‘Sara-suka’ gangster

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has set up a special court to try members of the notorious ‘Sara-suka gangster group in order to facilitate their quick trial, conviction or otherwise.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abe disclosed this while briefing the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, members of the notorious gangster who are mostly youth from ages 15 – 20 years has been terrorizing residents of Kaduna state metropolis, Zaria city and other major towns in the state.

He added that, the police in the past have succeeded in napping some of their members and later prosecute them; but to their surprised the same gang members were seen moving freely.

“In view of this, we approached Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai for the need to set up a special court that will hasten their trials and convictions.

“The governor in his usual kind gesture and desire to ensure total security in the state approved setting up of the court that will try members of the notorious gang. Henceforth, we’re sure that any member arrested will speedily tried and if found guilty will face the wrath of the law,” he said.

CP Abe added that in the past two weeks the Command has recorded success in its fight against violent crime and it has been reduced to the barest minimum. He disclosed that within the said period, thirteen (13) armed robbery suspects, nine (9) illegal possession of fire arms suspects, four (4) gang rape suspects, two (2) sara-suka/armed robbery suspects, eleven (11) counterfeit of US Dollars suspect and one (1) rustler, one (1) receiver of stolen property, one hundred and fifty-two (152) sara-suka suspects were arrested.

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner further disclosed that, the greatest achievement of the Command in the last week is the arrest of one Dan Mato who is a notorious kidnapper and cattle rustler that operates along Kaduna – Abuja road; Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road and Kaduna – Zaria road.

He said the suspect will soon be charged to court.

“The police also recovered from the suspects various items and weapons which includes: six (6) motor vehicles of different brands, four (4) locally made pistols, two (2) locally made revolvers pistols, one (1) rifle, two (2) fabricated single barrel gun, one (1) dane gun, four (4) AK47 magazines, twenty-eight (28) bundle of suspected fake US Dollars, six (6) vehicle batteries, one (1) army life jacket, other household materials and several house breaking tools.

“The suspects are, however, assisting police in the investigation. I want to reassure members of the general public that, the police in this Command will not relent in its vigorous efforts to fight against all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the residents of the state to continue to provide useful information to the police and report suspicious people seen in their midst whenever and wherever. The Command also wishes to advise parents/guardians to caution their children against involving themselves in any form of criminality, especially the sara-suka gang as police will ensure that lives and properties are protected at all cost, as well as public safety and order are maintained,” she said.