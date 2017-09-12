Kaduna Police launch manhunt for attackers of Kwara Express bus

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola ,Kaduna

Kaduna state Police Command has launched an aggressive manhunt to fish out the perpetrators of an attack on a Kwara State Express Bus that left an Army officer, infant and one other passenger died.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar disclosed this while speaking to Peoples Daily in Kaduna yesterday.

According to Aliyu, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh has directed the Special Response Squad on the Birnin Gwari axis to immediately comb the forest areas where the crime was committed in order to arrest the suspects who are believed to be hiding in the forest .

Aliyu added that the Special Task Force Team combined of the Military and the Police are also participating in the pursuit of the fleeing bandits. He assured that the there is no escape route for them as all known route within the forest are now under 24hrs surveillance.

It will be recalled that the Kwara Express Bus with passengers was enroute to Illorin from Kaduna was attacked near Palwaya in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State on the 10thSeptember 2017. The bandits who were armed flagged down the Bus but the driver refused which resulted in them firing sporadically at the Bus and in the process hit the Army Captain who was identified as David Ejisoro, a toddler and yet to be identified passenger. Other passengers were said have sustained injuries and presently receiving treatment at a Hospital facility in Kaduna metropolis.