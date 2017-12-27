Kaduna residents mark low keyed Christmas, boxing day

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations in kaduna state was low keyed as most residents stayed in door after the Church services.

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent said the economy situations in the country were responsible for the low celebration.

According to Bishop Timothy Yahaya of Anglican Church, the celebration reflected the mood the country is in .

The cleric said the high cost of materials in the country forced the citizens to make do with what they have.

He also disclosed that the security situation in kaduna state is not helping matters.

“On the Christmas Eve people were killed in a local government area of the state, during Christmas Carol . Every well meaning people see no reason to celebrate but mourned with the bereaved, “ he said

Similarly Ladi Mattew a civil servant said she decided to stay indoors because of the high transport fare .

“We initially planned to visit my family at Maraban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area but the high transport fare charged by motorists made me to change my mind..

An event manager, Silas Haruna told our correspondent that he rented a venue for Boxing Day party but the attendance was poor and he has to cancel the show.

Many joints that usually boom during celebration like this are ghost of its self.

The Gamji Park was closed down because of security challenges.

However, the kaduna metropolis was peaceful during the celebration.