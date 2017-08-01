Kaduna senators petition Oyegun over attack

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Two senators of the All progressives Congress (APC) from Kaduna state, Suleiman Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani, yesterday protested to the National Secretariat of the party, accusing Governor Nasir El-rufai, of manipulation in the last Saturday Local Government Congresses held in the state.

The duo who petitioned the party chairman, Chief John Oyegun on the development, demanded for the cancelation of the exercise, described it as ‘kangaroo,’ and “reappoint a very credible team of state congress committee for the state.

The senators, who spoke with journalists also declared that the “National Working Committee does not have a choice but to stick to the party’s rules guiding the delegate election.”

Recounting how their faction was sidelined, Hunkuyi said, “The acting state chairman and some of the stakeholders were said to have held the meeting at the Kaduna state government house under the chairmanship of the state Political Adviser to the governor (Uba Sanni) and have concluded and issued a list of local government delegates purported to be the list to be submitted to the state congress committee sent to Kaduna.

“All efforts through phone calls to persuade the Ag. state chairman to come back to the proper venue of the meeting and call the state congress committee to do the stakeholders briefing failed. Some of those who were stampeded into attending the government house meeting joined to report that they were told there will not be any election or even stakeholders briefing. They were told the Kaduna state government has decided to call off the process and submit a list which the Political Adviser tendered to them. They were told that they were only summoned to be informed.

“This is in clear breach of the guidelines which stipulate that stakeholders meeting and briefing at the party office on 28th July 2017 to explain the process of conduct of the election to be held next day, July 29.

“The state congress committee, in liaison with the national secretariat shall appoint five persons s to serve as LGCC which was. It done, the election shall take place at the party secretariat/offices in local government areas, which did not hold July 29.”

He said that utmost transparency is what is expected in all elections and that in all respects, votes casted must be counted and results announced and recorded on the spot.

According to him,”Mr Chairman, none of the guidelines was respected in conducting the Kangaroo process that produced the list for submission. As very responsible members of the APC, we wish to remind Mr. Chairman of the already bad conduct of the party in Kaduna state.”

“Secondly, we are also here to state it very clearly to the national leadership that we are under siege in Kaduna. The use of thugs and violence by agents and close associates of the governor is one thing we cannot tolerate. Sponsored thugs last weekend besieged the NUJ Secretariat in Kaduna, raided the secretariat, destroyed property, attacked us and the journalists and left a journalist, Lawal Mohammed in the pool of his own blood. That cannot be the compass of this party. We are here to call in the national leadership to set up an investigation panel to bring the perpetrators of that violence to book.”