Kadunapoly lecturers suspend 7 weeks strike

By Johnson John with agency report

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has suspended its seven weeks old strike.

The union announced the suspension in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abbas Muhammad and made available to the media yesterday.

The statement said the union’s decision to suspend the strike was reached after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the management of the institution.

Additionally, it said some outstanding allowances that were allegedly diverted by the new Rector, Prof. Idris Bugaje have been paid.

He explained that, after the payment, the union at an emergency congress held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, called off the strike.

The Chairman of the union, Dr. Aliyu Hassan, accordinmg to the statement said the strike was suspended to give the Rector the benefit of doubt to solve the lingering problems of the polytechnic.

Hassan, who called on the management to ensure full compliance with all agreements reached/ said, however, that the suspension was for a period of six months.

He said after the six months period, the union would reassess the MoU reached with the management and decide on the next line of action.