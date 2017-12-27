Kano APC crisis: Ganduje asks Kwankwaso to apologise to Buhari

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu Kano

Kano state government has demanded unreserved apology from the former governor of the state Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for allegedly masterminding the attack on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking to newsmen at Kano State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the Group , basically acted the script of their Abuja-based leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso whose plot to destabilize the All Progressive Congress in Kano state has been roundly defeated.

“It is also on record that Kwankwaso and his Kwankwassiyya Group, consumed by the tall dream of becoming ‘President’ has unjustifiably maligned President Buhari at every giving opportunity.”

He said the Kano state government has condemned in the strongest terms, the unsavoury remarks and imprecation against President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the All Progressive Congress by the Kwankwassiyya Group, hiding under the guise of concerned members of the All Progressive Congress in Kano.

“It is on this note that Kano state government seriously frowns at statements credited to the spokesman of Kwankwassiyya Group, Aminu Abdulsalam who did not only maliciously accused President Buhari of fueling crisis in Kano APC, but also used derogatory words and attacked the personality and hard-earned integrity of Mr. President. Kano state government strongly warn against such act of incivility by a person or group of persons against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the party’s leadership and other respected political office holders.”

Garba said that, the Kano state government, therefore, demand that the Group tender unreserved apology to President Buhari and APC national secretariat, without which the APC national leadership should invoke the party’s constitution and take appropriate disciplinary measures against them for insubordination and engaging in anti-party activities.

Garba said the same Kwankwasiyya group who benefited from the APC are now deriding the APC national leadership which gave them ample opportunities to play the god and even at many occasions recognized their favoured candidate, Umar Haruna Doguwa as the chairman.

The Commissioner commended and congratulated party faithful who exercised patience and remained calm all through the days this same Kwankwassiyya Group struggled to destabilize the party in the state through blackmail, cheap propaganda and misrepresentation of facts.

He added that an authentic leadership has emerged through the instruments of the party’s constitution and due process followed, it is expected that the Kwankwassiyya Group, if truly they are members of APC, should rally round the new leadership and display total loyalty to the party rather than blackmailing the party’s national leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari, who everyone knows, has no business with party infighting.

We made efforts to contact Kwankwaso’s men for his response to the issue but to no avail. Repeated calls to his spokesman, Aminu Abdulsalam bid not yield result as his phone rang and he did not answer.