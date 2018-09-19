Kano assembly confirms Gawuna as deputy governor

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Nasir Yusif Gawuna as deputy governor of state.

The position of the deputy governor became vacant, following the resignation of Professor Hafizu Abubakar on August 5.

However, Speaker of the Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, yesterday gave the approval sequel to the nomination letter sent by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, seeking the House approval to appoint Gawuna as his deputy.

During the plenary session, the House Majority Leader, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, representing Municipal Constituency, moved the motion of the Gawuna’s screening, which was seconded by Abubakar Zakari, representing Tarauni Constituency.

Speaking during the screening exercise, Gawuna assured the people of the state of his commitment to contribute his quota towards development of the state.

Gawuna expressed readiness to support Ganduje and president Muhammadu Buhari in their resolve to achieve agricultural development as a means of economic diversification.

He also pledged to work harmoniously with Governor Ganduje, promising to also work tirelessly in fulfill his assigned responsibilities.

He also thanked Governor Ganduje for giving him the opportunity to serve his dear state.