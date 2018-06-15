Kano, China Exim Bank in light rail project deal

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Chairman Committee for the construction of the multi-million dollars Kano State light rail project, Alhaji Isiyaku Umar Tofa has said that arrangements have already been concluded on sealing a deal with China Exim Bank for the construction of the high profile project.

Speaking to news men shortly after inspecting the project site at Dawanau town in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government area, yesterday, Tofa said the state government was ready to strike a deal with the Chinese Bank on the successful completion of the project.

He added that the 22 -kilometre road was expected to start from Dawanau and terminate at the popular Abubakar Rimi market.

According to him, the project was expected to create more employment opportunities for hundreds of unemployed school leavers and boost the commercial fortune of the state, which is considered as commercial nerve centre in the African Sub-region.

Tofa noted that transforming Kano into a mega city is one of the key agendas of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“ As you can see by yourself, we have designated a strategic site for the project after conducting a feasibility study that would be acceptable to both the Chinese Bank and the Kano State government. we are close to sealing the deal for the successful construction of the rail line”.

“The project is expected to be completed in 18 months as we discussed with the Chinese Bank , which is financing the project. people should know that the State government is ever conscious of what would be done to create employment avenues for the unemployed youths.” he added.

He called on the Chinese Bank to ensure that the project is properly executed to the standard obtained all over the globe.

He stressed that the issue of ensuring project quality is paramount in a bid to boosting the economic potentials of the state.