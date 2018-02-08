Kano govt earmarks N575m for projects in Ganduje’s hometown

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Kano state government has earmarked the sum of N575 million for projects execution in the hometown of the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This was revealed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting, yesterday.

The commissioner said, the sum of N417,310,591.92 has been approved by the council to the Ministry of Works and Housing, to construct roads and drainages in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa Local Government area.

He also revealed that the state council had approved the sum of N137,664,214.67 for phase 2 of renovation and additional structures at the Government Science Secondary School, Dawakin Tofa.

He added that, the sum of N203, 82,664 was also approved for construction of model houses at the Ganduje town in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area.

He, however, revealed that N388 million has been approved for rehabilitation of 10 roads within the Kano metropolis, adding that the roads were in urgent need of repair.

The commissioner also said that N112, 614, 567 was approved to the Ministry of Rural Development to purchase 500 KVA transformer, which was vanderlised in Dan-gwauro town, Kumbotso Local Government, in the state.

“The council also approved N344, 671 for Routine Immunization against polio.

“N32, 810,810 has been approved for payment of compensation in respect of properties affected in the construction of Darki market.

“The council has approved the sum of N65, 225,121 for re-construction of collapsed bridge around Yallabi, Fuluwa, in Bunkure Local Government. The bridge has linked various towns in the local government,” he said

Garba thanked the state governor for his commitments to better the lives of the populace, expressing appreciation to journalists for contributing their quota towards the success of the administration.