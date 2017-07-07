Kano govt names North West University after the late Maitama Sule

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Barely three days after the death of the late Yusuf Maitama Sule, has the Kano State Government renamed its own university, North West University after the late elder statesman.

Few hours after the former minister of the First Republic was buried, rumours started making the round that the state’s institution had been renamed after him.

But the state government swiftly dispelled the rumour through the Director General, Media and Communication to the state governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

However, the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Sport told journalists in Kano yesterday, that the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the state Executive Council has approved the renaming of Northwest University to Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

“Governor of Kano State His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR and the State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Northwest University Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano.”

“The decision was unanimously agreed by the Executive Council during an extraordinary meeting of the council late last night to immortalize Late Danmasanin Kano Alhaji Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule due to his immense contributions to the development of Kano, Arewa and Nigeria at large.” The statement added.

Continuing; he added “The Council also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of Late Danmasanin Kano is located to Yusuf Maitama Sule Road while the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link Road has been renamed Jafaru Dan Mallam Link Road.”

He also said that governor Ganduje’s administration was determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state.