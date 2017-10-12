Kano govt reads riot act to defaulting health workers on maltreatment of patients

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso has urged the general public to report any maltreatment by health workers to the ministry, saying the ministry would not condone any disservice in its commitment to providing efficient healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

Speaking on a live programme on Freedom Radio 99.5fm, titled “Barka da hantsi ” on the outbreak of malaria/typhoid fever that was wrecking havoc in the state yesterday, Dr. Getso said the ministry would be happy to receive complaints from the public whenever they are dissatisfied with the services rendered in the state’s health facilities.

According to him, the health practitioners were in hospitals to treat patients diligently, noting that it was unprofessional to maltreat patient who depend solely on the doctor to provide medication for him.

“Even yesterday, I received an anonymous call from a patient who complained to me that he went to Sir Sunusi hospital but was told by the staff that he could not see a doctor because there was no a file jacket to open the file for him. I asked him to connect me with any staff available, but up till now, the patient did not call me again, ” said Getso

“I was happy for his call and I call on everyone to report any disservice to us. We will ensure we fix the problem because we are committed to serve the public better, ” he added

Getso also called on the public to imbibe the culture of environmental sanitation, stressing that people would never be free of diseases without environmental cleanliness.

He added that the government was up and doing to check the outbreak of the twin ailment, saying “government, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has provided drugs and mosquito nets worth millions of naira in that regard. ”

He further revealed that the ministry conducted a survey on mosquito net and the result showed that about 87% of the population of the state has acquired the nets, lamenting that less than 50% of the population do not use it.