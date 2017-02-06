Kano govt spends N1.2bn on basic education

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state government said it has spent the total sum of N1,251,533,819 on various projects in the development of basic education across its 44 local government areas.

This was revealed by the state Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Hafizu Abubakar during a press conference to mark the maiden Basic Education Week at his office yesterday.

According to Abubakar, out of the aforementioned fund, the state government disbursed the sum of N10 million each to the education promotion committees in the 44 local government areas to execute education projects.

He added that the remaining N800 million was contributed by members of the communities in order to complement the government’s resolve to education development.

The deputy governor explained that the over N1.2 billion was part of the SUBEB/UBEC Marching Grand for the 2015 education projects.

“ On Day 6 of the ceremony, the governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will inspect the projects executed in the Kano central, I am going to inspect projects executed in Kano South then the speaker, Honorable Kabiru Alasan Rurum will inspect the projects in Kano north,” he said

He also revealed that the state government on day 3 of the ceremony would graduate 2000 in-service sponsored graduants of National Certificate of Education and Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

He further explained that the ceremony, themed “Education for all and Responsibility for all” would be celebrated for a period of a week, adding that the ceremony would involve a lot of activities.