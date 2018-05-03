Kano govt spends N300m on children immunisation -Commissioner

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state government and its health development partners have spent the sum of Three Hundred Million Naira for the 2018 African Vaccination Week.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, made this known, yesterday at a press briefing, held at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital.

Getso disclosed that 3.2 million children were targeted during the exercise, adding that the development was to show how serious the state government is in the health sector.

To ensure the success recorded in the exercise is sustained, Getso said the ministry, in collaboration with other partners, had planned to expand the existing cold chain capacity by installing 240 m3 Walk-In Cold Rooms (WICRs).

He added that expansion was to accommodate more vaccines due to the increase in demand and population in the state.

He further revealed that some of the 44 Local Government areas of the state have reached over 90% vaccination coverage, noting that was the reason the state was recording success in the fight against some diseases such as poliomyelitis.

“We are equally working in ensuring that more initiatives are introduced to ensure we improve community awareness, introduce new technology in the immunization work space, and untimely reach all children with quality vaccines.

“Records have clearly shown that Kano State has not recorded a single case of poliomyelitis for the past 46 months. Truly, this success belongs to all of us and we must collectively devise a means to sustain this noble achievements until Nigeria is certified polio free nation by 2029,” he said

He, however, disclosed that the state had recorded 35 cases of meningitis, adding that the government had swiftly checked the prevalence of the disease, as it had so far recorded zero case of the epidemic.