Kano Govt to disburse N1.6bn to market fire victims

From Edwin Olofu Kano

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the disbursement of N1.6 billion as relief package to victims of fire disasters that engulfed five major markets in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba who disclosed this yesterday said that, the disbursement of the relief package to affected traders will commence today by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to him, over 5,000 traders who lost their wares in the inferno that engulfed, Kantin Kwari, Sabon-Gari, Singer and Kurmi markets have been scrutinized and will benefit from the relief package.

He said that, the beneficiaries will receive 5 percent of the total losses they incurred, as a relief package.

Garba said that , the total sum of N1.6 billion was generated, in cash donations and pledges made by sympathizers.

He also said that, the sum of N1.3 billion received from donors is domiciled at Zenith, Access and Jaiz banks, ready for onward disbursement to accredited beneficiaries.

He said the state government donated N500 million, business mogul, Aliko Dangote donated same sum.

According to him, a committee headed by the state deputy governor, professor Hafi Abubakar supervised the scrutiny and approval of those to benefit from the intervention fund.