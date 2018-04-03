Kano govt, W/Bank in pact to build 500km of roads

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State Government will sign Memorandum of Understanding with the World Bank for the construction of 500km road networks across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen in the state, yesterday.

The statement said the agreement was established following the state government’s effort to provide accessible road network in the rural areas, under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The statement added that the project was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Iliasu Kwankwaso during inspection tour by Governor Ganduje in some local government areas.

He emphasized that the World Bank decided to construct the road networks based on the importance attached to rural roads to make the communities closer to the urban areas.

The statement further stated that the state government had introduced Rural Access Mobility Directorate to institutionalize the idea and strengthen compliance with global best practices in rural development.

“While the World Bank’s intervention concentrates on both rural roads and mobility of agricultural products from within rural communities and to urban areas, the state programme lays emphasis on the rural roads for accessibility to rural communities.

“With the RAAMP intervention, each and every local government in Kano would get not less than 10km road, whereas its equivalent could follow as a result of the state government replicated effort.

“Under the World Bank project also, both parties, WB and the state government would provide counter-funds. When Kano gives some parts, the World Bank would provide significant amounts for the project.

“During his inspection tour of Magami-Birnin Bako 15km road, in Sumaila local government, Ganduje assured the people of the area that his administration would continue to do everything possible to let rural communities know that his regime was for all, irrespective of geographical location,” said the statement.