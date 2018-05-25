Kano, IDB in pact to establish cattle colonies

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State government, with the collaborative effort of the Islamic Development Bank, plans to establish cattle colonies across the state.

A statement by the state Director General, Media and Communications, Aminu Yassar disclosed this yesterday.

The statement, made available to our reporter in Kano, said the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the move was aimed at revolutionizing meat, dairy hides and allied products production, adding that it would generally revamp agriculture in the state.

He added that Ganduje announced this during an Iftar (breakfast for Ramadan fasting) with members of the state branch of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, at the Government House in Kano.

He said, “Already, the two parties are working on the plan which would also ensure that herdsmen are provided with animal husbandry, entrepreneurial and other skills, and generally change the agric-business environment in the state.

“The plan, when implemented will attract herdsmen to the state who would settle in one place, access professional services and engage in economic ventures related to their occupation; thus, contributing to national development.”

He lamented the recurring clashes between herdsmen and framers in some

parts of the country, which has led to loss of lives and property, pointing out that movement of herdsmen from other parts of West Africa to this country, for pasture, as a result of climate change, was partly responsible for the problem.

Ganduje stated that the loss of grazing reserves and cattle routes resulting in inadequacy of fodder for the animals was another cause of disagreement between the two groups.

In his remarks the state branch chairman of AFAN, Faruk Mudi Rabi’u explained that his association was also working towards establishing sustainable, private commercial ranches in the state. He requested the support of the state government to succeed in that direction.

On his part, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Husaini Umar, maintained that farmers and herdsmen in Kano were one; and would continue to live peacefully with one another for national progress.

In a related development, Dr.Ganduje has charged local and international investors to take advantage of the state government’s liberal investment policy to build manufacturing industries in the state. He assured that serious investors stand to benefit from several incentives such as Free Land for the setting up of Industrial/Manufacturing ventures.

A statement by Ameen K. Yassar, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House Kano, which disclosed this yesterday, said the governor made the call late Wednesday evening when he visited Tiamin Rice Mill in the outskirts of Kano, which was constructed on land donated by the state government.

Other incentives for investors, he added, are adequate tax holidays or relief for industrial ventures, provision of adequate infrastructure, water, and electricity for business as well as stable and secure environment.

According to him, “The state government also has excellent legal and other support for ease of business, would provide support for local employment of staff, facilitate transfer of dividend or profit net of taxes in addition to Zero tolerance for corruption”.

Gov. Ganduje therefore, commended the Chairman of Tiamin Group, for his foresight in accepting the state government’s offer of land and other incentives to build the company, which he noted, would create thousands of jobs.